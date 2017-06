About

Joaquin Homs, is a recognized architect based in Guadalajara. His portfolio specializes in interior design and furniture. With more than 500 projects for the hotel industry and entertainment around the world. The design identity was based on an exercise of contrast and typographic hierarchy. The identity represents the diversity of work Joaquin offers through out the brand behavior of a neutral and timeless design. The typography for the logotype was custom made for Joaquin Homs, with the intention of strongly positioning his name in the industry as well as make reference to the fashion industry. With the main objective of representing an architecture studio as a fashion design house. The color palette is neutral, leaving space for the creativity in Homs portfolio to stand out. Some detail was added in holographic and metallic so that identity can stand out with a touch of contemporary resembling his artwork. Read Less

