Destination St. George
  
Just steps from the free Staten Island Ferry and overlooking the New York Harbor, lies one of New York City's best-kept secrets. The St. George neighborhood is in the midst of a $1.6 billion redevelopment that will dramatically transform the neighborhood - bringing the world's largest observation wheel, more than 100 retail shopping brands, two hotels and more - all right alongside some of NYC's most interesting arts, cultural and entertainment gems. Hop on the ferry and come see what's on the other side.
   
Credit- 
Creative Agency: AKA NYC,
Creative Direction: Daniel Forkin, Bashan Aquart
Illustration: Jing Zhang






Future of the world we live in
Future of the world we live in
by Jing Zhang
3023 50852
Featured On: 5/4/2017
Illustration, Graphic Design, Advertising
Calorie Counter
Calorie Counter
by Jing Zhang
3053 56001
Featured On: 3/1/2017
Illustration
Utopian Dwelling
Utopian Dwelling
by Jing Zhang
3436 42031
Featured On: 1/11/2017
Graphic Design, Illustration
Legoland Florida map 2016
Legoland Florida map 2016
by Jing Zhang
2276 32888
Featured On: 11/5/2016
Graphic Design, Illustration
Infogra-fake
Infogra-fake
by Jing Zhang
4317 54338
Featured On: 6/6/2016
Illustration
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.