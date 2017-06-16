Destination St. George

Just steps from the free Staten Island Ferry and overlooking the New York Harbor, lies one of New York City's best-kept secrets. The St. George neighborhood is in the midst of a $1.6 billion redevelopment that will dramatically transform the neighborhood - bringing the world's largest observation wheel, more than 100 retail shopping brands, two hotels and more - all right alongside some of NYC's most interesting arts, cultural and entertainment gems. Hop on the ferry and come see what's on the other side.

Credit-