We're honoured to have worked with Spotify to commemorate Pride Month. This series highlights some of the most important milestones in the LGBTQ movement, from the Reagan Era to Gavin Grimm. Taking cues from their chosen illustration aesthetic, we teamed up and hunkered down to create these fun and informative videos that will live within their curated Pride Playlists. We're super #proud of these little pieces and encourage you to share the message! Read Less

