Multiple Owners
united by Porto, Portugal
emídio cardeira Porto, Portugal
Fundão Municipality
2676
307
17
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    City of Fundão identity proposal The city of Fundão, located in Castelo Branco district, in Portugal, is an important centre of industry, service… Read More
    City of Fundão identity proposal The city of Fundão, located in Castelo Branco district, in Portugal, is an important centre of industry, services and agriculture. Fundão is nationally renowned for its famous cherries. The proposal for the new Fundão's identity is based on 2 main concepts. Two recognisable symbols of Fundão. 1. The cherry fruit, the region’s icon — competition mandatory requirement. 2. The “words” of Eugénio de Andrade materialised in quotation marks — Eugénio de Andrade is a famous Fundão-born Portuguese poet and writer, and a icon of the city’s history as well as a powerful device of the region’s recognition. The symbol cherries/quotation marks is used all across the communication system as a defining space of expression. A flexible and unifying frame. Read Less
    Published:


The city of Fundão, located in Castelo Branco district, in Portugal, is an important 
centre of industry, services and agriculture. Fundão is nationally renowned for its 
famous cherries.

The proposal for the new Fundão's identity is based on 2 main concepts. 
Two recognisable symbols of Fundão. 
1. The cherry fruit, the region’s icon — competition mandatory requirement.
2. The “words” of Eugénio de Andrade materialised in quotation marks — Eugénio de Andrade is a famous Fundão-born Portuguese poet and writer, and an icon of the city’s history as well as a powerful device of the region’s recognition.
The symbol cherries/quotation marks is used all across the communication system 
as a defining space of expression. A flexible and unifying frame.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.