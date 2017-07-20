Yukai Du
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
An Anthology Vol.1
1464
493
45
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net

A N
A N T H O L O G Y
V o l . 1

In publishing, the word 'anthology' is usually used for a collection of literary works like poems, short stories, songs, etc. In this video, I created a collection of short animated images, each of them could be a piece of thinking, a scene of a dream, an imagination from a poet or a nonsense thought. I keep doing these small pieces when I have some time, here are the first 10 images and therefore I edited it as Volume 1.



G I F





F U L L 
V I D E O






T H A N K 
Y O U​​​​​​​
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.