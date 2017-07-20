An Anthology Vol.1

A N
A N T H O L O G Y
V o l . 1
In publishing, the word 'anthology' is usually used for a collection of literary works like poems, short stories, songs, etc. In this video, I created a collection of short animated images, each of them could be a piece of thinking, a scene of a dream, an imagination from a poet or a nonsense thought. I keep doing these small pieces when I have some time, here are the first 10 images and therefore I edited it as Volume 1.
G I F
F U L L
V I D E O
