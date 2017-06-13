Miss Rabbit's garden / 兔小姐的花园

material: Traditional Chinese painting pigment and ink on rice paper / 纸本设色

size: 61*52cm (20*24 inches)

Year of creation: 2017



“The rabbit figure comes from a very intuitive place. If you were to ask me “where did the rabbit come from exactly?” then I’d probably say from looking in the mirror, as it’s kind of a self-portrait, perhaps even a portrait of every individual. It dosen’t matter what a person looks like exactly, as the traits of personality and personal experience represent who we are. In this painting, Miss Rabbit wants a garden with jelly fish, mushrooms, flowers and bees… it’s all about different facets of internal thinking, therefore identifying who she is. So how about you? What do you want or what are you thinking? Hopefully it’s going to create an interreaction with the viewers through my art.”