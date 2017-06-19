Oscar Maia
Porto, Portugal
Message
Message
Porto City Theatre 2015 Programme Booklets
609
85
1
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Oscar Maia
Porto, Portugal
Message
Message
Porto City Theatre 2015 Programme Booklets
609
85
1
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Porto City Theatre 2015 Programme Booklets
    Published:

Porto City Theatre
2015 Programme Booklets

Teatro Municipal do Porto (Porto City Theatre), through its two hubs — Rivoli and Campo Alegre — seeks to present a multidisciplinary programme intended for a wide range of latitudes and different kinds of audiences, carrying out a new and audacious strategy, implemented in 2014 under the umbrella of the Culture Department of the Porto City Hall. 

With the reopening of the City Theatre in September 2014, it became necessary to begin determining the new visual communication matrix to showcase the newly implemented programme strategies. Alongside White Studio, I was lucky to be a part of the project and consequently be responsible for designing the programme booklets that were to present the events scheduled for the new and anticipated 2015 season.

The goal was to achieve a visually steady language, in accordance to the theatre’s history and heritage, balanced with a contemporary twist that would be simultaneously accessible and appealing to various types of audiences.













































Project Developed at White Studio from late November 2014 — early August 2015.



About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.