Porto City Theatre

2015 Programme Booklets

Teatro Municipal do Porto (Porto City Theatre), through its two hubs — Rivoli and Campo Alegre — seeks to present a multidisciplinary programme intended for a wide range of latitudes and different kinds of audiences, carrying out a new and audacious strategy, implemented in 2014 under the umbrella of the Culture Department of the Porto City Hall.



With the reopening of the City Theatre in September 2014, it became necessary to begin determining the new visual communication matrix to showcase the newly implemented programme strategies. Alongside White Studio, I was lucky to be a part of the project and consequently be responsible for designing the programme booklets that were to present the events scheduled for the new and anticipated 2015 season.



