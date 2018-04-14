Insoapropriate - A collection of inappropriate soaps

Insoapropriate is a collection of inappropriate soap, designed to cleanse the senses. These little geometric jewels, with exquisite colours and scents, are shaped to suggest inappropriate and even dangerous use. The warning: “do not use as intended” is very well indicated on the packaging. Natural, vegan, organic and handmade in the heart of Montreal by Faveur Soaps bio, this soap meets the challenge of creating a corporate gift by an unusual and unconventional agency.





Creative Director - Simon Chénier-Gauvreau Senior Art Director - Nadine Brunet Marketing Director - Solène Lavigne-Lalonde Coordinator - Alexandre Geoffrion Copywriter - Thierry Faucher 3D Artist - Carolyne Joubert Producer (video) - Marc Desjardins Video - Thomas Fortier Motion Designer (video) - Raphael Laflamme Thibault Copywriter (video) - Melodie Karama Product Manager (web) - Caroline Royer Front-End Developer (web) - Maxime Daoust, Frédéric Landry Photographer (box) - Thanh Pham Artisan (Soaps) - Faveur savons bio Molds - Robocut Studio

Photoshoot with models Photographer - Mathieu Fortin, l'Éloi Assistants - Drew Hadley, Jeremy Bobrow Producer - Karen Bond, l'Éloi Assistant Producer - Thomas Salaun, l'Éloi Make-up and Hairdresser - Jessica Lablanche, Folio Models - Yemi, Angelica (Dulceo), Esther (Dulcedo)

Photoshoot without models Photographer - Nik MIrus, l'Éloi Assistant - Marc-Antoine Dubois Producer - Karyne Bond, l'Éloi Assistant Producer - Thomas Salaun, l'Éloi

Grand Prix Grafika 2018 - Special Project









