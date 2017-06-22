Story — Annual Report 2016.





For the third year in a row, production company Story commissioned us to design their annual report. As well as examples from their latest work, the publication showcases their staff, their offices (in Barcelona, Lisbon, and Mexico DF), and some miscellaneous curious facts about the company.





This year we thought it would be interesting to break down what happens at Story into different time periods, from a year to a millisecond; a theme that allowed us to talk about the client in a casual and unusual way.



