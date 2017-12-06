Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Leo Caillard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
HEROES OF STONE
Digital Photography
Fine Arts
Sculpting
2541
229
13
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/12/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Leo Caillard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
HEROES OF STONE
Digital Photography
Fine Arts
Sculpting
2541
229
13
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/12/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
New Iconic representation of our time - Heroes from Movies might be the next classical statues of our futur museums.
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Leo Caillard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile →
Hipsters in Stones
by
Leo Caillard
716
6029
Fine Arts
,
Photography
,
Retouching
ART GAME
by
Leo Caillard
1446
17556
Featured On:
8/2/2012
Fine Arts
,
Photography
,
Retouching
War Game
by
Leo Caillard
3072
37865
Featured On:
8/12/2012
Digital Art
,
Fine Arts
,
Photography
LANDSCAPE - PART I
by
Leo Caillard
516
3940
Featured On:
9/27/2013
Advertising
,
Fine Arts
,
Photography
Miami Houses
by
Leo Caillard
2272
22962
Featured On:
5/7/2014
Architecture
,
Fine Arts
,
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
New Iconic representation of our time - Heroes from Movies might be the next classical statues of our futur museums.
Published:
Credits
Leo Caillard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
art
sculpture
heroes
batman
superman
Spider Man
marvel
Photographie
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps