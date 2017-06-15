Bram Vanhaeren
Antwerp, Belgium
Kleurstaal
1536
206
9
Kleurstaal
An experimental color study by Bram Vanhaeren

Kleurstaal is a dutch translation for "Colour Palette/language". For me personally it represents a lifestyle where you & I have more missions in life then one. Where we're willing to tap all in for all of them! Each colour represents a mission and eventually turns into a vibrant colour palette! 

Today I want to share these color palettes with everyone free to experience these and invite you to use any color palette, get inspired by it & eventually find your own unique kleurstaal. Have a lovely day.

_

