Kleurstaal

An experimental color study by Bram Vanhaeren





Kleurstaal is a dutch translation for "Colour Palette/language". For me personally it represents a lifestyle where you & I have more missions in life then one. Where we're willing to tap all in for all of them! Each colour represents a mission and eventually turns into a vibrant colour palette!







Today I want to share these color palettes with everyone free to experience these and invite you to use any color palette, get inspired by it & eventually find your own unique kleurstaal. Have a lovely day.





_



