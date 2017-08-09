The Finnish Sports Gala
Since 2008 The Finnish Sports Gala (Urheilugaala) has grown to become one of the biggest annual gala events held in Finland. It celebrates the highlights of the past year in Finnish sport. During its ten year existence hundreds of ‘Uno’ trophies have been awarded to the best and most inspiring in Finnish sports. The gala offers a two hour sport saturated experience for passionate fans. Altogether 1 500 dinner guests and 5 000 spectators follow the event live at the Hartwall Arena as well as 2 million watching from home.
