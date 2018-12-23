About

Everest Isles SS17 Lookbook, T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Hats Established in 2012, EVEREST ISLES is a brand dedicated to creating bold swimwear and nautical inspired sportswear of superior quality, while raising awareness about sustainability. Served as inspiration for Spring Summer 2017, “Coast” and “Horizon” embody the pleasure of seaside living and sailing. Infused with oceanic colors in a modern palette, new products are made for those who value fresh design, technical perfection and meticulous quality. STUDIO NEWWORK designed the Spring Summer 2017 lookbook and logos for apparels. Our direction on SS17 Lookbook was to highlight the seasonal colors with a modernist design approach. The brand’s logo was placed across the front and back cover on light aqua blue paper. Combinations of full length styling images and product detail images were boldly presented in the lookbook. Reflecting the brand concept "Made for Water" and the seasonal concept, we designed “Coast” and “Horizon” logos fo Read Less

