FASSINE: 'GOLD' MUSIC VIDEO





I was asked by the band Fassine to create an animated music video for their new track 'GOLD' last year. Directing and working with animator Steve Kirby we worked for 3 weeks to come up with something dark and cinematic.





Here are the results along with some process.





'Gold' by Fassine

Taken from the album 'Gourami' released July 2017