We design a custom typeface for the identity of the stage designer David Lebreton, in association with Julien Lelièvre. Inspired from really sturdy typefaces like the Nord version of Antique Olive or Annonce Grotesque (initially released in 1914 as Grotesk V by Wagner & Schmidt), the first set of letters are thought as blocks, giving a solid and imposing impression. A set of brighter alternates brings a contrast and shines a new light on the alphabet, playing on the illusion of volume and space, echoing the work of a stage designer. Read Less

