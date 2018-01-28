Bureau Brut
Montreuil, France
Message
Message
Lebreton
4361
501
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Graphic Design
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    We design a custom typeface for the identity of the stage designer David Lebreton, in association with Julien Lelièvre. Inspired from really stur… Read More
    We design a custom typeface for the identity of the stage designer David Lebreton, in association with Julien Lelièvre. Inspired from really sturdy typefaces like the Nord version of Antique Olive or Annonce Grotesque (initially released in 1914 as Grotesk V by Wagner & Schmidt), the first set of letters are thought as blocks, giving a solid and imposing impression. A set of brighter alternates brings a contrast and shines a new light on the alphabet, playing on the illusion of volume and space, echoing the work of a stage designer. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.