Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Message
Message
The Baffler Magazine, no. 35
1443
151
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Front and back cover art for The Baffler Magazine
Summer 2017 Issue no. 35 The Bad Society
Art Director Lindsay Ballant
Back cover
Concept 
Front cover, studio
Back cover, studio
Concept, studio
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.