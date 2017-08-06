Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The Baffler Magazine, no. 35
Illustration
Fine Arts
1443
151
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/8/2017
Printer
Nikon
Scissors
Collage
Paper
Adhesive/Glue
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The Baffler Magazine, no. 35
Illustration
Fine Arts
1443
151
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/8/2017
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Printer
Nikon
Scissors
Collage
Paper
Adhesive/Glue
About
About
Collage illustrations for The Baffler Magazine, The Bad Society
Published:
Front and back cover art for
The Baffler Magazine
Summer 2017 Issue no. 35 The Bad Society
Art Director
Lindsay Ballant
Back cover
Concept
Front cover, studio
Back cover, studio
Concept, studio
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile →
Reinvention of the Soul for Old Tat Magazine
by
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Alina Kovban Retouch
2351
20028
Featured On:
4/3/2016
Fashion
,
Illustration
,
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
Penguin Classics | The Case Against Satan | Ray Russell
by
Lola Dupre
1257
15426
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
PIECES for Eye Republic
by
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Lisa Carletta
1132
15290
Featured On:
2/6/2016
Fashion
,
Illustration
,
Photography
Counting Sheep for Satellite Journal
by
Lola Dupre
1637
15946
Featured On:
4/17/2016
Fashion
,
Illustration
,
Photography
Expression of Form
by
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Philip Haynes
Future Deluxe
255
1413
Illustration
,
Photography
,
Fine Arts
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Collage illustrations for The Baffler Magazine, The Bad Society
Published:
Credits
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
collage
paper
ILLUSTRATION
Cover Art
Tools Used
Printer
Nikon
Scissors
Collage
Paper
Adhesive/Glue
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps