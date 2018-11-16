"LPNG HNRNG"
story by Redge Tolentino
illustration by John Patrick Ganas
Watan
Scouts (land and sea), explorers, messengers, emissaries. They are the Council’s eyes and ears in various lands.
Telmos
Scholars, architects, planners, mages. They serve as pre-colonial society’s learned few - the intelligensia. Most being high-born/well-off, they can be aloof and separated from the realities of society - a trait most see as arrogance or apathy.
Omulto
Spies, bodyguards, assassins. The pariahs of tribes, the Omulto are masked (usually female) figures seen at the edges of one’s vision.
Ananghel
Seers and visionaries. The aged Ananghel are Telmos who have developed the ability to see the future. They predict future events, the outcome of crops, the results of wars. They guide a village with wisdom and foresight - ensuring continuity, above all else.
Kapretanyo
Chiefs, rulers, judges. The Kapretanyo are the ruling elite of AR-1096 Philippines. Comprised village chiefs from across the Archipelago - their word is law.
Tikbal
Warriors, soldiers, generals. Tikbals form the military core of any village.
Details
Step-by-step Process
Character designs of each tribesmen.
Thank You!