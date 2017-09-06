SIDO HOHTAI









BRIEF AND OBJECTIVES





Sido is a Japanese underwear brand based in Tokyo. What makes it different is the special material it uses in its manufacturing—a patented textile fiber called Hohtai, made from top quality cotton and similar to the fabric used for medical bandages. The material, produced exclusively at a family-owned factory in Toyama, as well as the entire garment chain (fabric selection, cutting, sewing, dying), adheres to a moral philosophy based on a respect for sustainability across the board. The result: excellent quality underwear, comfort, lightness, softness, breathability, flexibility and fit.





The objective given to Erretres was to create a brand that went beyond the mere functional attributes of the product, that could: increase the brand’s visibility, help the company grow on an international scale and expand into a younger demographic segment, and facilitate the development of other lines of business.







