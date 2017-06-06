Julien Coquentin
Le Mas, France
Message
The Dead Zone II
1576
292
24
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Lightroom

    Nikon Nikkor 50mm 1.4 Hasselblad 503CW Medium Format SLR Kodak Portra Nikon D800
    « Parce que la campagne française où je vis depuis 2013 enferme mes souvenirs, j'ai souhaité figurer cette mémoire de l'enfance, une mémoire encl… Read More
    « Parce que la campagne française où je vis depuis 2013 enferme mes souvenirs, j'ai souhaité figurer cette mémoire de l'enfance, une mémoire enclose dans le paysage, une zone morte et pourtant si envahissante. C'est elle qui dicte mon rapport à l'espace, il me fallait la dire avec plus de précision. J'ai naturellement pensé au cube noir [...] » Structure d'un mètre peinte en noir. Read Less
Because the French countryside where I lived since 2013 containing so many memories, I wanted to include my childhood reminiscences, that enclosed memory in this landscape, now a dead zone and yet so invasive.

I naturally thought of a black cube, because it seemed to me that it would be the simplest form to make, and then it came to refer itself to the black box, the dark room, also to this comic strip entitled "Fever in Urbicand" from Schuiten & Peeters. I proceeded by trial and error, finally choosing a wooden architecture, with 1-meter sides, light and strong. I take it with me in my wandering, following the footsteps of my childhood.

The cube does represents the child I was and my history, giving me the opportunity to give back to the past what belongs to the past.



Music / Raw Jim Williams
