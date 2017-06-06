The Dead Zone II





Because the French countryside where I lived since 2013 containing so many memories, I wanted to include my childhood reminiscences, that enclosed memory in this landscape, now a dead zone and yet so invasive.







I naturally thought of a black cube, because it seemed to me that it would be the simplest form to make, and then it came to refer itself to the black box, the dark room, also to this comic strip entitled "Fever in Urbicand" from Schuiten & Peeters. I proceeded by trial and error, finally choosing a wooden architecture, with 1-meter sides, light and strong. I take it with me in my wandering, following the footsteps of my childhood.





The cube does represents the child I was and my history, giving me the opportunity to give back to the past what belongs to the past.











