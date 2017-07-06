Simone Massoni
100 Years of LA RINASCENTE
    To celebrate 100 years of the art of “being Rinascente” and the exhibition STORIES OF INNOVATION, La Rinascente Magazine asked me to reinterpreta… Read More
    Published:
Photo © CondéNast/La Rinascente


A hundred years have passed since Gabriele d’Annunzio, at the request of Senatore Borletti, renamed the Bocconi department store Rinascente. The poet, not surprisingly used a verb instead of a noun: rinascente is a past participle whose etymology (from Latin partem capit) literally means “to take part”. This is what la Rinascente is about: a reality that took part in the Italian history, interpreting and changing costumes with its constant search for novelty. A verb that expresses an action that repeats itself over time with a surge of constant change.
Text by © Simone Tempia


To celebrate 100 years of the art of “being Rinascente” and the exhibition STORIES OF INNOVATION, La Rinascente Magazine asked me to reinterpretate the ten letters of the name as a visual introduction to ten brief texts written ad hoc for the occasion by Simone Tempia.

The art direction by Oliviero Piccoli and the careful direction by Diletta Dincao (from CondéNast Italia) who put this little all star team together has been flawless, as usual.

Letters behind characters (typo spoiler alert!) are made with the gorgeous Bianco Serif Heavy by Alfatype. 
READY TO WEAR
Rinascente & Fashion

ILLUSTRATION
Rinascente & Dudovich posters

NAMES
Rinascente & personalities that made it big

ART
Rinascente & its relationship with art
SOCIETY
Rinascente & its relationship with Milan

COMPASSO D'ORO
Rinascente & Design

EMBLEM
Rinascente & its iconic nature

NEWNESS
Rinascente as a mirror of the future

TIMELINE
Rinascente & its History

EVENTS
Rinascente as a collector of experienceces




full article here​​​​​​​
