Lili des Bellons
Paris, France
Nike - Children's Day | Badge of Honor
Illustration
Motion Graphics
Character Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/4/2017
Lili des Bellons
Paris, France
Nike - Children's Day | Badge of Honor
Illustration
Motion Graphics
Character Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/4/2017
About
About
NIKE CHILDREN'S DAY | stoary board, illustrations, animations | Badge of Honor
Published:
Animation by "BrandNewSchool"
Link
:
nike animation
THANKS !
Credit / Collaboration :
Amanacliq :
www.amanacliq.com
Nike :
www.nike.com/kids
Lili des Bellons :
web
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Thank You!
Lili des Bellons
Paris, France
Labo
by
Lili des Bellons
87
257
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Character Design
Arc
by
Lili des Bellons
517
2315
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Digital Art
Neon
by
Lili des Bellons
2376
22490
Featured On:
8/22/2015
Drawing
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Muro 10 & Victionary
by
Lili des Bellons
1334
15765
Featured On:
3/10/2016
Character Design
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
Character Design & Illustrations
by
Lili des Bellons
1410
16421
Featured On:
9/4/2016
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Motion Graphics
Comments
Basic Info
NIKE CHILDREN'S DAY | stoary board, illustrations, animations | Badge of Honor
Published:
Credits
Lili des Bellons
Paris, France
Tags
illustrations
Nike
animation
characters
design
characterdesign
artwork
Lilidesbellons
stoaryboard
motions
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
