Dillon Marsh
Cape Town, South Africa
Wayside III
    Incidental photographs from my travels around South Africa.
Wayside III
Dog and butchery, Hondeklipbaai
Derelict structures, Alexander Bay
Upside down bush, near Koekenaap
Hole, Brakpoort
Lone pine tree, Koup
Slide, Oranjemund
Oak and door, Cape Town
Diving boot and red tide foam, near Papendorp
Leaning tree trunk, Merweville
Graffiti, Richtersveld

