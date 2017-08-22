campanio | New Identity

campanio





campanio is a space newly born in city Esaka of Osaka prefecture with a co-working space / cafe / retail space etc. As the name means "bread sharing friends" in Latin, it positions itself as a space that accelerates business by having the members connect and collaborate thru their businesses. Assumed users varies including not only ventures, startups, creators, engineers, etc, but also cafe and retail managers (with limited time usage), seminar organizers, etc. In addition, the cafe space can be used casually by members as well as general people.

At campanio, a communicator resides as a hub to promote communication among members. We adopted a mechanism that campanio members can easily connect by business through this communicator. As mutually beneficial members are connected to each other, the possibility of business widens more vastly and a strong community is nurtured, which will further develop business. Also, to solve the various problems that may arise in business, tax accountants, labor consultants and lawyers are casually available for advice.

Currently campanio is aiming to build a mutual business connection with foreign countries, create new business of the next generation, and human resource development for such purpose. Also, overseas business development is being planned. By doing so, business collaboration will emerge between local campanio users in planned local areas.



enhanced Inc. took part in campanio’s concept design, VI construction, and spacial design direction.