DXTR - Various Illustrations 2016

Various illustrations for different clients like Wacom, ESPN Magazine,
Patagonia, Odysseus Arms, Business Punk, etc. 2016.
_
For a creative world
Lightbox, 2x4m, for the Wacom Europe HQ in Duesseldorf
Client: WACOM
_
The Odyssee
Cover illustration for the agencies handbook
Client: ODYSSEUS ARMS
_
73 reasons to love the Warriors
Editorial illustration about the Golden State Warriors
Client: ESPN MAGAZINE
_
Big Man Confidential
Editorial illustration about the height of NBA players
Client: ESPN MAGAZINE
_
1. Protect Diversity
2. Act Now
Poster illustrations for Patagonia's 1% for the planet project
Client: PATAGONIA
Client: PATAGONIA
_
How to hack
How to hack
1. Sabbatical
2. Pickit
3. Digital Nomads
3. Digital Nomads
Editorial illustrations
Client: BUSINESS PUNK MAGAZINE
Client: BUSINESS PUNK MAGAZINE
_
Who knows?
Poster illustration and character design
Client: ARCADE CLUB / Australia
Who knows?
Poster illustration and character design
Client: ARCADE CLUB / Australia
_
Aesop's Fables
Character and Icon design
Client: HOPCAT / Louisville, KY
Aesop's Fables
Character and Icon design
Client: HOPCAT / Louisville, KY
_
RAM Logo
T-Shirt illustration
Client: RAM RECORDS / London, UK
T-Shirt illustration
Client: RAM RECORDS / London, UK
_
Straycat
Packaging and Pin design
Client: STUPID KRAP / Australia
Packaging and Pin design
Client: STUPID KRAP / Australia