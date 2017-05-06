DXTR
Berlin, Germany
DXTR - Various Illustrations 2016
    Various illustrations for different clients like Wacom, ESPN, Patagonia, etc. 2016
Various illustrations for different clients like Wacom, ESPN Magazine,
Patagonia, Odysseus Arms, Business Punk, etc. 2016.

_
For a creative world
Lightbox, 2x4m, for the Wacom Europe HQ in Duesseldorf
Client: WACOM



_
The Odyssee
Cover illustration for the agencies handbook
Client: ODYSSEUS ARMS



_
73 reasons to love the Warriors
Editorial illustration about the Golden State Warriors
Client: ESPN MAGAZINE



_
Big Man Confidential
Editorial illustration about the height of NBA players
Client: ESPN MAGAZINE



_
1. Protect Diversity
2. Act Now
Poster illustrations for Patagonia's 1% for the planet project
Client: PATAGONIA




_
How to hack
1. Sabbatical
2. Pickit
3. Digital Nomads
Editorial illustrations
Client: BUSINESS PUNK MAGAZINE




_
Who knows?
Poster illustration and character design
Client: ARCADE CLUB / Australia



_
Aesop's Fables
Character and Icon design
Client: HOPCAT / Louisville, KY



_
RAM Logo
T-Shirt illustration
Client: RAM RECORDS / London, UK


_
Straycat
Packaging  and Pin design
Client: STUPID KRAP / Australia


