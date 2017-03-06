Hone, formally Pentinnen Schöne, is an architectural practice based in Clerkenwell, East London. We were approached to complete their renaming, new brand identity and various printed and digital collateral. With one of the founding partners making up half of the practices name parting ways, the renaming exercise was essential. The grounding of the new name takes reference from the umlaut within director Philip Schönes’ surname, however providing a different contextual meaning through its application and switch in orientation.The use of punctation suggests a sense of continual flow, dialogue and progression rather than creating a traditional static singular mark or symbol.



