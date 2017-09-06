Discover
ŠKODA KODIAQ for Red Bulletin Magazine
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
974
44661
Featured On:
2/19/2017
Photography
,
Automotive Design
,
Editorial Design
Maserati Ghibli
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
1254
40300
Featured On:
1/23/2017
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Advertising
Ferrari 430
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
1498
27794
Featured On:
1/13/2017
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Automotive Design
Parking
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
241
3858
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Automotive Design
Black
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
527
6423
Featured On:
12/2/2016
Photography
,
Automotive Design
,
Editorial Design
Titel: BMW Concept 8 Series // Kunde: BMW // CD: Julia Obermeier // Production: Falca Visual SL // Model: Adrian P. c/o 4playhamburg.de // H&M: Daniela Eschbacher // Styling: Amparo Moreno // Photography, Lookdevelopment & PostProduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz c/o Severin:Wendeler // Final retouch & Postsupport: Picture N° 1,12 Alex Mueller c/o IAM
Tags
BMW
8series
concept car
car
concept
design
power
Racing
track
supercar
