Editorials 7

Simon Prades
Saarbrücken, Germany
    Editorial illustrations made for various clients in 2017
Editorial Illustrations 7
Some commissioned illustrations from  2017 for NewScientist, Outside Magazine, Nature Magazine, Scientific American, Buzzfeed and Huffington Posts' Highline.
NewScientist
Cover Illustration on concentration and how your mind tends to wandering.

Outside Magazine
Series of illustrations for a crazy feature about cane toads in Florida.
Huffington Post Highline
Several illustrations for an investigative piece about an abusive husband and cop.

Scientific American
Article about the different learning methods in AI in comparison to a human child's method.

Buzzfeed
A series of interviews with costume designers in utopian movies.

Nature Magazine
Article about scientists trying to understand how machines learn by using big data.
Personal
Hide. 50 x 70 cm pencil drawing, digitally colored and animated.
