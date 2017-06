I am working for the Berlin based Label »Suol«, where I am responsible for the visual outcome. That means I can create LPs, Posters, Events, Flyer and more. I really enjoy working for them because they trust me and I can mostly create whatever I want. Therefore you can find a wide variation of colourfull and trippy artworks.

Here is a selection of the last few month of work.

Also if you are interessted in the label go check it out: suol.com