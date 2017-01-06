Graphéine
Paris, France
Message
Montluçon - Riverbanks project branding
2869
507
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Graphéine
Paris, France
Message
Montluçon - Riverbanks project branding
2869
507
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    [FR] Une cédille pour relier les rives de Montluçon "Partageons plus qu'une ville" Le Cher marque la structure et le rythme urbain de la ville d… Read More
    [FR] Une cédille pour relier les rives de Montluçon "Partageons plus qu'une ville" Le Cher marque la structure et le rythme urbain de la ville de Montluçon, en lui opposant sa dynamique et son tracé semi naturels. Cette rivière scinde la ville en deux parties : le centre-ville et la rive gauche. Le projet d'aménagement des berges permet de transformer cette coupure en trait d’union entre les deux rives et ses habitants. La cédille est un signe diacritique placé sous une lettre pour indiquer un changement dans sa prononciation, comme c’est le cas pour la ville de Montluçon. Dans notre design, la référence à la cédille souligne à la fois la singularité de la ville ainsi que le tracé du court d’eau qui la traverse, le Cher. Si le « C » représente le Cher, la cédille représente l’ambition du projet d’urbanisation de créer un pont entre les deux rives pour réunifier Montluçon. [EN] A cedilla to connect the banks of the city of Montluçon, France. "Let’s share more than a city" With its dynamic and semi-natural route, the Cher river shapes the structure and the urban rhythm of the city of Montluçon, France. The river splits the city into two parts: the city center on the right bank, and the other part of the city on the left bank. The ambition of the Montluçon’s riverbanks development project is to connect those two shores and their inhabitants. The cedilla is a diacritical sign placed under a letter to indicate a change in its pronunciation, as seen in the name of the city of Montluçon. In our design, the reference to the cedilla highlights both the singularity of the city and the Cher river's line that goes across the city. When the "C" represents the Cher, the cedilla stands for the ambition of the urbanization project, that aims at creating a bridge between the two banks of Montluçon. Read Less
    Published:
[FR] Une cédille pour relier les rives de Montluçon
"Partageons plus qu'une ville"

Le Cher marque la structure et le rythme urbain de la ville de Montluçon, en lui opposant sa dynamique et son tracé semi naturels. Cette rivière scinde la ville en deux parties : le centre-ville et la rive gauche. Le projet d'aménagement des berges permet de transformer cette coupure en trait d’union entre les deux rives et ses habitants.

La cédille est un signe diacritique placé sous une lettre pour indiquer un changement dans sa prononciation, comme c’est le cas pour la ville de Montluçon. Dans notre design, la référence à la cédille souligne à la fois la singularité de la ville ainsi que le tracé du court d’eau qui la traverse, le Cher. Si le « C » représente le Cher, la cédille représente l’ambition du projet d’urbanisation de créer un pont entre les deux rives pour réunifier Montluçon.


[EN] A cedilla to connect the banks of the city of Montluçon, France.
"Let’s share more than a city"

With its dynamic and semi-natural route, the Cher river shapes the structure and the urban rhythm of the city of Montluçon, France. The river splits the city into two parts: the city center on the right bank, and the other part of the city on the left bank.
The ambition of the Montluçon’s riverbanks development project is to connect those two shores and their inhabitants.

The cedilla is a diacritical sign placed under a letter to indicate a change in its pronunciation, as seen in the name of the city of Montluçon. In our design, the reference to the cedilla highlights both the singularity of the city and the Cher river's line that goes across the city. When the "C" represents the Cher, the cedilla stands for the ambition of the urbanization project, that aims at creating a bridge between the two banks of Montluçon.

More info: 

About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.