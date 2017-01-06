Montluçon - Riverbanks project branding



Le Cher marque la structure et le rythme urbain de la ville de Montluçon, en lui opposant sa dynamique et son tracé semi naturels. Cette rivière scinde la ville en deux parties : le centre-ville et la rive gauche. Le projet d'aménagement des berges permet de transformer cette coupure en trait d’union entre les deux rives et ses habitants.





La cédille est un signe diacritique placé sous une lettre pour indiquer un changement dans sa prononciation, comme c’est le cas pour la ville de Montluçon. Dans notre design, la référence à la cédille souligne à la fois la singularité de la ville ainsi que le tracé du court d’eau qui la traverse, le Cher. Si le « C » représente le Cher, la cédille représente l’ambition du projet d’urbanisation de créer un pont entre les deux rives pour réunifier Montluçon.



[EN] A cedilla to connect the banks of the city of Montluçon, France.

" Let’s share more than a city "



With its dynamic and semi-natural route, the Cher river shapes the structure and the urban rhythm of the city of Montluçon, France. The river splits the city into two parts: the city center on the right bank, and the other part of the city on the left bank.

The ambition of the Montluçon’s riverbanks development project is to connect those two shores and their inhabitants.





The cedilla is a diacritical sign placed under a letter to indicate a change in its pronunciation, as seen in the name of the city of Montluçon. In our design, the reference to the cedilla highlights both the singularity of the city and the Cher river's line that goes across the city. When the "C" represents the Cher, the cedilla stands for the ambition of the urbanization project, that aims at creating a bridge between the two banks of Montluçon.



