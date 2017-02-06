FUNCTION OF BEAUTY NYC





Function of beauty is NYC-based brand of top quality organic shampoo and conditioner that allows their costumers personalize their own products. Based on your hair type, you're able to choose your shampoo/conditioner colour, fragrance and you can even have your own name printed on the bottle.

I was commissioned to create a number of images where you could sense the uniqueness and playfulness of the products and the possibilities of mixing natural ingredients to create colourful and beautiful personalized bottles.





I decided to group the products by colour, representing people's different personalities and hair styles, and I created sets where the products are surrounded by some of the actual ingredients they're made out of. All the props were custom made and hand painted and all the ingredients are real ingredients used in the products.

Function of Beauty has received great reviews on international magazines, news sites and blogs such Vogue, New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Fast Company among others.





Creative direction: Daniel Forero

Art direction / Set design: Daniel Forero