When a French project's name is "The Pizza Affair", you cant help but think of a passionate game of seduction and an impulsive desire for pizza. This is why we disregarded fraternal love, and we full on gamble for packaging that incorporates erotism found in 70s soft porn, using suggestive illustrations that seek not only to accomplish an unforgettable pizza box, but also inspires actual lust for food.
Packaging for "The Pizza Affair" is an invitation for seduction, an invitation to lust after pizza.
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa
