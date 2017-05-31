Futura .
Mexico City, Mexico
The Pizza Affair
1449
350
Pizza Packaging
Icon / Logo
Paper Cup
Illustration
Pizza box
Business Card
Juice
Stationery

When a French project's name is "The Pizza Affair", you cant help but think of a passionate game of seduction and an impulsive desire for pizza. This is why we disregarded fraternal love, and we full on gamble for packaging that incorporates erotism found in 70s soft porn, using suggestive illustrations that seek not only to accomplish an unforgettable pizza box, but also inspires actual lust for food.

Packaging for "The Pizza Affair" is an invitation for seduction, an invitation to lust after pizza.

For more info: press@byfutura.com
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa 

