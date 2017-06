About

Made Somewhere created a friendly and playful brand for ‘Pooch Made’, an online retailer of pooch bandanas and a lifestyle influencer in the pet industry. The brand is brought to life with minimal yet light-hearted iconography, illustrations and animation to engage with its audience and demonstrate the brands playful character and demographic. Made Somewhere used this character across the brands packaging, print, digital and social media. Read Less

