Foreign Policy
Singapore, Singapore
Message
Gallery & Co. — Branding
1983
434
22
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Gallery & Co is the official museum store and cafeteria at National Gallery Singapore. The brand concept is based on the idea that it is an “Ent… Read More
    Gallery & Co is the official museum store and cafeteria at National Gallery Singapore. The brand concept is based on the idea that it is an “Entrepôt of Visual Dialogues”: harking back to early Singapore’s role as a trading port and derived from National Gallery Singapore’s function as an art museum. As the official museum store, Gallery & Co. is the confluence of fine art and applied art, where inspirations and ideas collide. Key graphic elements formulating the visual language include basic shapes and rudiments such as the circle, line, square, and triangle, as well as colours such as blue, green, yellow and red – a palette we were first introduced to as kids when we start drawing. Read Less
    Published:
Gallery & Co is the official museum store and cafeteria at National Gallery Singapore. It is a collaborative partnership between the museum National Gallery Singapore and the operating company  & Co.

The brand concept is based on the idea that it is an “Entrepôt of Visual Dialogues”: harking back to early Singapore’s role as a trading port and derived from National Gallery Singapore’s function as an art museum.

As the official museum store, Gallery & Co. is the confluence of fine art and applied art, where inspirations and ideas collide. Key graphic elements formulating the visual language include basic shapes and rudiments such as the circle, line, square, and triangle, as well as colours such as blue, green, yellow and red – a palette we were first introduced to as kids when we start drawing.


Collaboration is the core essence and spirit of the brand, which explains the usage of the logo.. 
Gallery & Co is a partnership between the museum - National Gallery Singapore and the operating company - & Co..
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.