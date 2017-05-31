Adam Spizak
London, United Kingdom
Overwatch
2006
329
20
Behance.net
It's hard to believe that Overwatch is just a year old and that Blizzard did something that many developers hope to achieve with their games – a pop culture phenomenon. I'm constantly impressed with the lore and world-building (both in-game and cinematic mini stories) the team at Blizzard managed to create despite of the game being a multiplayer-only shooter. Thanks to that Overwatch characters are more than just player avatars – they are embodiment of our hopes and aspirations...

Oh yeah, Genji main here ;) Make sure to scroll down for wallpapers and posters.

You can find posters here (both portrait and landscape) and wallpapers at Get.Spizak.com
