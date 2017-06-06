Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Muttnik .
Florence, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Director's Cut
Art Direction
Illustration
Graphic Design
1432
435
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/6/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Muttnik .
Florence, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Director's Cut
Art Direction
Illustration
Graphic Design
1432
435
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/6/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Director's Cut
Proposal project
Proposal for “Director’s Cut”, communication project for a series of lectures from Italian museum directors, organized by Marino Marini Museum.
Firenze
2017
muttnik.it
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Muttnik .
Florence, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Süden Radio — A Symposium
by
Muttnik .
230
1803
Featured On:
5/21/2017
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
,
Art Direction
Look through my eyes (catalogue)
by
Muttnik .
88
786
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Graphic Design
Fashion Revolution Fair
by
Muttnik .
108
838
Graphic Design
,
Fashion
,
Art Direction
Collector / Gallerist
by
Muttnik .
421
2783
Featured On:
3/13/2017
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
The End of the World
by
Muttnik .
916
41542
Featured On:
2/7/2017
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Exhibition Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Muttnik .
Florence, Italy
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps