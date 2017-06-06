Muttnik .
Florence, Italy
Message
Director's Cut
1432
435
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Published:



Director's Cut
Proposal project


Proposal for “Director’s Cut”, communication project for a series of lectures from Italian museum directors, organized by Marino Marini Museum. 



Firenze
2017







muttnik.it




About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.