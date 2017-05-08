Think News Portal

About

ThinkNews.gr is the new name and the redesigned brand of DefenceNews.gr, a news portal that features articles about national defense, security and politics and many more. The new name of the portal has led to the design of a new logo, as well as an overall visual identity based on two main pillars of communication: validity and professionalism. The design of the logo, combined with the name that refers to article writing, was the main inspiration for the design of the portal. The lines used, highlight the content at various points and interact with the typography, allowing then to become the main characteristic of the design. The easy and correct readability is the most important element of this portal. The color palette strengthens the content and highlights it without creating tension to the readers, while it is a way of differentiating it, helping users to clearly see the different sections of the portal. The hierarchy of all the information contained on a page-to-page basis, was based on a strictly structured grid so that the user experience is complete and clear from any device. Read Less

