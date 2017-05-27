IS Creative Studio.
Latin American Design Festival 2017
    Graphic identity for the Latin American Design Festival 2017
Latin American Design Festival - LADFEST 2017
The design of the 3rd edition of Latin American Design was inspired by La Fiesta de la Calendaria. Catholic devotion and the festival spirit mix in the streets, thousands of musicians and dancers take the scene, performing throughout the city.
We wanted to express its wonderful ambiance, the dancing, music, and bright colors. 
With more than 2000 attendees in its 3rd edition LADFEST has been consolidated as one of the most creative, inspiring festivals in the world.

Photography: Lucas Photographer, Enzo Amado
Photography Raul Matali
