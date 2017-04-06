Architects of Beauty

To promote Highpoint Shopping Centre’s strength in the beauty sector and set Highpoint apart from other beauty destinations, Highpoint wanted to … Read More
To promote Highpoint Shopping Centre’s strength in the beauty sector and set Highpoint apart from other beauty destinations, Highpoint wanted to create a premium beauty activation in collaboration with brands to engage the consumer. So we develop the entire art direction and production of these beauty world. For this we came up with a concept that Architecture is linked with materials to build. So we create all this crazy shapes only with make up and beauty materials.