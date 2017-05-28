Vasava
Intorno
    Intorno is a spatial audio technology aimed to change the way we experience the sound in spaces. The product is a combination of taylormade hardw… Read More
    Intorno is a spatial audio technology aimed to change the way we experience the sound in spaces. The product is a combination of taylormade hardware adapted to any space and a tactile software that allows artists to deliver a 3D sound experience to their audience. The whole concept of the identity is linked to the product itself. To express the adaptative nature of the product, we draw an outline that delimitates the space on any shape (square, round, poligon…) and some dots that represent the audio sources in real hardware layouts. This gives us not a logo but a system to be implemented on any given piece. The color choice, black and white, is a synthetic representation of silence and sound. Dynamic identity and Website Read Less
Intorno is a spatial audio technology aimed to change the way we experience the sound in spaces. The product is a combination of taylormade hardware adapted to any space and a tactile software that allows artists to deliver a 3D sound experience to their audience. The whole concept of the identity is linked to the product itself.
To express the adaptative nature of the product, we draw an outline that delimitates the space on any shape (square, round, poligon…) and some dots that represent the audio sources in real hardware layouts. This gives us not a logo but a system to be implemented on any given piece. The color choice, black and white, is a synthetic representation of silence and sound.
Dynamic identity and Website http://www.intorno.xyz
