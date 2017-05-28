Murmure
Paris, France
Message
Season 2015-16 - CCN
622
169
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    Caen's National Choreographic Centre – referred to as the "Centre Chorégraphique National de Caen" in French – asked Murmure to come up with a gr… Read More
    Caen's National Choreographic Centre – referred to as the "Centre Chorégraphique National de Caen" in French – asked Murmure to come up with a graphic design for their 2015-2016 season, one directly linked to their site's new visual identity.
    Published:
Univers saison 2015-2016

Caen’s National Choreographic Centre – referred to as the “Centre Chorégraphique National de Caen” in French – asked Murmure to come up with a graphic design for their 2015-2016 season, one directly linked to their site’s new visual identity.

The agency wished to highlight the relationship to space as a scenic composition, whilst continuing the work that was initiated during the previous season. The tear, random and manual, is hereby underlined by the combination of geometric shapes and the paper’s various textures. Minimalist, elegant and singular, the compositions work in sets and blend in perfectly with the new visual identity.
Invitation
Invitation
Flyer
Déclinaisons
Programme
