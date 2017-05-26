Socio Design
London, United Kingdom
Chaos Fashion
Chaos is the new luxury tech and lifestyle accessory brand from experienced fashion industry stylists Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall. Charlotte and Katie produce a range of personalised accessories to order, alongside limited editions for the likes of Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie.

We were commissioned to create packaging for their collection of deer skin phone cases, charms, zips and luggage tags. The contrasting pop colours and immaculate production detailing of our packaging reflects the duo’s playfully anarchic approach and commitment ensuring the finest luxury standards.

In store design by Studiofibre
In store photography by Pantling Studio
