A Scanner Darkly Book

About

I teamed up with The Folio Society to work on Philip K. Dick's award winning science fiction book, A Scanner Darkly. I produced the cover and a s… Read More

I teamed up with The Folio Society to work on Philip K. Dick's award winning science fiction book, A Scanner Darkly. I produced the cover and a series of 7 internal artworks showcasing scenes from passages throughout the novel. Read Less

Published: