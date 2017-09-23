Andrew Archer
Melbourne, Australia
Message
Message
A Scanner Darkly Book
1936
256
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    I teamed up with The Folio Society to work on Philip K. Dick's award winning science fiction book, A Scanner Darkly. I produced the cover and a s… Read More
    I teamed up with The Folio Society to work on Philip K. Dick's award winning science fiction book, A Scanner Darkly. I produced the cover and a series of 7 internal artworks showcasing scenes from passages throughout the novel. Read Less
    Published:
A Scanner Darkly

I was approached by The Folio Society to work on Philip K. Dick's award winning science fiction book, A Scanner Darkly. The Folio Society edition includes two PKD novels in one book, illustrated by two artists. I produced the cover and a series of 7 internal artworks showcasing scenes from passages throughout the novel.

Publisher: The Folio Society, Art Director: Raquel Leis Allion.
Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Illustrated by Chris Skinner.​​​​​​​
Cover - 'Once a guy stood all day shaking bugs from his hair. The doctor told him there were no more bigs in his hair. After he had taken a shower for eight hours, standing under hot water hour after hour suffering the pain of the bugs, he got out and dried himself, and he still had bugs in his hair; in fact, he had bugs all over him. A month later he had bugs in his lungs.'
Page 148 - 'The creature had many eyes, all over it, ultra-modern expensive looking clothing, and rose up eight feet high.'
Page 50 - 'Jerry Fabin's brain as the fucked-over wiring of the cephalochromoscope: Wires cut, shorts, wires twisted, parts overloaded and no good, line surges, smoke, and a bad smell.'

Page 118 - 'She exhaled great grey forceful jets of hash smoke into him, filling him with her own hot and bold and incorrigible energy.'
Page 90 - 'It's only a seven-speed bike. Now I count eight. Six in the front, two in the back. But it should be ten.'
Page 15 - 'Once within the scramble suit, one cannot be identified by voice or even by technological voiceprint, or by appearance. He looks, does he not, like a vague blur and nothing more?'
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.