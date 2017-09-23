A Scanner Darkly Book

A Scanner Darkly
I was approached by The Folio Society to work on Philip K. Dick's award winning science fiction book, A Scanner Darkly. The Folio Society edition includes two PKD novels in one book, illustrated by two artists. I produced the cover and a series of 7 internal artworks showcasing scenes from passages throughout the novel.
I was approached by The Folio Society to work on Philip K. Dick's award winning science fiction book, A Scanner Darkly. The Folio Society edition includes two PKD novels in one book, illustrated by two artists. I produced the cover and a series of 7 internal artworks showcasing scenes from passages throughout the novel.
Publisher: The Folio Society, Art Director: Raquel Leis Allion.
Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Illustrated by Chris Skinner.
Thank You!