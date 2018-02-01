Discover
Multiple Owners
Bold Studio
Konstanz, Germany
Ben Bold
Konstanz, Germany
BB Roller Mono™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)
Graphic Design
Typography
Calligraphy
BB Roller Mono™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)
Graphic Design
Typography
Calligraphy
About
About
BB Roller Mono™ Pro Typeface visualizes the work of painters: Craftsmanship, precision, professionalism and their tools. The special features of …
BB Roller Mono™ Pro Typeface visualizes the work of painters: Craftsmanship, precision, professionalism and their tools. The special features of the Font emphasize the work process. Developed & Published ©℗ 2013-2017 Bold Studio™℠
Published:
BB Studio™ Round Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)
by:
Bold Studio
Graphic Design
29
90
BB Studio™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)
by:
Bold Studio
Graphic Design
376
2143
Featured On:
12/6/2017
BBT-Series (2011/2014)
Multiple Owners
by:
Ben Bold
by:
Bold Studio
Typography
107
703
BB Strata™ – Typeface (2015)
Multiple Owners
by:
Ben Bold
by:
Bold Studio
Calligraphy
1734
11775
Featured On:
3/29/2016
Follow! (2016)
by:
Bold Studio
Branding
292
2558
Basic Info
BB Roller Mono™ Pro Typeface visualizes the work of painters: Craftsmanship, precision, professionalism and their tools. The special features of the Font emphasize the work process. Developed & Published ©℗ 2013-2017 Bold Studio™℠
Published:
Credits
Bold Studio
Konstanz, Germany
Ben Bold
Konstanz, Germany
Tags
font
monospaced
simple
clean
swiss
modular
geometric
bold
Cyrillic
lettering
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
