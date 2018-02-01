Multiple Owners
Bold Studio Konstanz, Germany
Ben Bold Konstanz, Germany
BB Roller Mono™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)
5843
993
29
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Graphic Design
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    BB Roller Mono™ Pro Typeface visualizes the work of painters: Craftsmanship, precision, professionalism and their tools. The special features of … Read More
    BB Roller Mono™ Pro Typeface visualizes the work of painters: Craftsmanship, precision, professionalism and their tools. The special features of the Font emphasize the work process. Developed & Published ©℗ 2013-2017 Bold Studio™℠ Read Less
    Published:

Available at our partner 

get in touch with us 

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.