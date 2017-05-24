Discover
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
De Correspondent x The World Bank
Illustration
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/24/2017
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
A series of images created to accompany a series of articles about The World Bank
You can read them
here
Thanks for looking!
www.thomashedger.co.uk
www.instagram.com/hedgerart
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Credits
Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
