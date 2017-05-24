Thomas Hedger
London, United Kingdom
Message
De Correspondent x The World Bank
819
147
2
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Published:
A series of images created to accompany a series of articles about The World Bank
You can read them here
Thanks for looking!
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.