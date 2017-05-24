Yeaaah! Studio - Spring 2017

I always try to make our lookbooks interesting because I don't want these to be just pictures of people wearing our tees.

So for our Spring 2017 collection, I had the idea of re-drawing the models in a manga/anime style and slightly animate them.

Maëva Jaouen & Clément Baptiste ) in his office's backyard to get reference material for the characters, and then I created the backgrounds and animations. I had our friend Berzerker shoot the models () in his office's backyard to get reference material for the characters, and then I created the backgrounds and animations.

I was so stoked on how the animated GIFs looked that I HAD to make a video in the style of Japanese anime openings. Plus, the song 『真夜中のドア - Stay With Me』by Miki Matsubara was perfectly fitting the mood of the illustrations.

I never did any video or animation before so I had to work hard and learn how to use Adobe After Effects but it was absolutely worth it!





Hope you enjoy :)