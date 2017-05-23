Conqueror Design Contest 2015-16

About

To promote Conqueror paper and inspire design students, Antalis held Conqueror Design Contest every year. BLOW was asked to create the whole concept and related items throughout the contest. The whole project was divided into two parts - Call for Entry and Awards Ceremony. We came up "Play" as the whole concept. For the Call for Entry promotion, we have used different classic games as the key visual and designed a series of playful postcard which contains different design and printing knowledge. For the awards ceremony, we have used Tic Tac Toe as the main visual to reflect the competitive situation of the design contest. The visual was widely applied from invitation to the ceremony venue. Read Less

Published: