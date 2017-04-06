NOSIGNER ®
TOKYO BOUSAI
Published:
TOKYO BOUSAI
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has compiled a manual for disaster defense called “Tokyo Bousai” (English title “Disaster Preparedness Tokyo”). NOSIGNER is in charge of its design and edition collaborating with DENTSU INC. In order to help households get fully prepared for an earthquake directly hitting Tokyo and other various disasters, the book is distributed to 7.5 million households. The stripes with color Yellow and Black as a warning icon will help you to find the book easily even in the case of emergency. Also, illustrated with a manga comic which will give you a simulated experience and easy-to-understand information on how to prepare for and respond to a disaster, it helps to get the attention even from people at the low level of consciousness for disaster defense.​​​​​​​
Good Design Award, Gold 2016
ART DIRECTION: EISUKE TACHIKAWA (NOSIGNER), RYOSUKE SAKAKI (DENTSU INC.)
GRAPHIC DESIGN: KAORI HASEGAWA, ANDRADITYA D.R.(NOSIGNER)
EDITION: RYOSUKE SAKAKI(DENTSU INC.), EISUKE TACHIKAWA, KAORI HASEGAWA (NOSIGNER)
ILLUSTRATION: OKAMURA YUTA
CLIENT: TOKYO METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT
COLLABORATION: DENTSU INC.
PHOTO: KUNIHIKO SATO (NOSIGNER)
