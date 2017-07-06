Sabbath .
Monterrey, Mexico
Loumire & Umbra
Brand Identity / Product Design / Interior Design 


In the search for constant inspiration & evolution in our creatives practices, Sabbath 
created Loumire & Umbra, as a side business/project. The definition is a Mexican Brand of objects 
& furniture for modern living, based on Simplicity and Modernism as a statement. 
In this ocasion is our pleasure to showcase: 
The Brand Development, UI-UX and the very first product: Loumire.







Loumire



A lighting solution for the unique needs 
of spatial surfaces.


Combines high-quality illumination & energy-efficient LED technology into one 
versatile design.






