May '17
Loumire & Umbra
Brand Identity / Product Design / Interior Design
In the search for constant inspiration & evolution in our creatives practices, Sabbath
created Loumire & Umbra, as a side business/project. The definition is a Mexican Brand of objects
& furniture for modern living, based on Simplicity and Modernism as a statement.
In this ocasion is our pleasure to showcase:
The Brand Development, UI-UX and the very first product: Loumire.
Loumire
A lighting solution for the unique needs
of spatial surfaces.
Combines high-quality illumination & energy-efficient LED technology into one
versatile design.