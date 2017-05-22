Spain... is different.

At the end of the 1930s, the artist and designer Gerd Arntz (1900-1988) joined the team of Otto Neurath , director of the Society and Economy Museum of Vienna, in a project that ended in 1934 with the creation of ISOTYPE , in The Hague (Holland). The project was about a graphic system in which the world could be described throughout synthetic images representing different fields ranging from industry or demography to politics or economics. Any context of the human being could be explained in an exclusively visual way. The main idea was to be able to convey, in the most understandable way, very complex information going ahead to what now a days we know as “information design”. Over time, Arntz designed around 4000 pictograms of any imaginable topic.





