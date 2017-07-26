Porsche 911 - Marlboro Don't Smoke Kids

Series for #WildBoysOnWheels #WOW
Meeting with the TWINS #thebridan + @hellomisskira with their PORSCHE 911 Marlboro 1972 Don't Smoke Kids
Director Patrick Curtet - DOP Morgan Mercier / Kyle Daly
Production @mj68_productions Michael Horta & Adam Braid
Edited by the great Marc Gurung
Final grade by il grande Antonio Lizzie
SPECIAL THANKS Michael, Adam, Rémy and William who made this possible. ;-)
Thank You!